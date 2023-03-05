Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.9% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $149.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $161.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

