Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,077 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2,726.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $199,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFI opened at $45.55 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also

