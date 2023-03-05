Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,312 shares of company stock worth $20,759,745. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

V stock opened at $223.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $420.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.