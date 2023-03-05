Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Lazydays makes up 0.9% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lazydays were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 2.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,777,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,002,000 after buying an additional 39,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 483,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Lazydays stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $149.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 182,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,454,100.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,086,531 shares in the company, valued at $41,513,841.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 747,798 shares of company stock worth $9,493,631 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

