Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

