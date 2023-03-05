Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $181.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.29. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $213.25.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

