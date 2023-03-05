Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,484 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $377,321,000. Amundi increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after buying an additional 7,550,525 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $130,229,000 after buying an additional 2,391,131 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $346,072,000 after buying an additional 2,385,605 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,864.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,671 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,472,000 after buying an additional 1,248,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

