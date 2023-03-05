Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Acquires 971 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $32,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $60,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $381.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

