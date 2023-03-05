KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KBC Group Trading Up 1.5 %

KBCSY stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,384. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51.

Get KBC Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on KBCSY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KBC Group from €69.00 ($73.40) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($71.28) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €64.00 ($68.09) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.