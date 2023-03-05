Karpus Management Inc. Sells 21,700 Shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 2.52% of 26 Capital Acquisition worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADER. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in 26 Capital Acquisition by 181.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 56,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 36,322 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in 26 Capital Acquisition by 10.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC grew its stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 1,314,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after buying an additional 993,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

26 Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADER opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

26 Capital Acquisition Profile

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

