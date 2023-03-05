Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 22,500 Shares of TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 16.70% of TradeUP Acquisition worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 9.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TradeUP Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $620,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in TradeUP Acquisition by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 63,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,169,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPTD opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. TradeUP Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

