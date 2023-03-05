Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $24,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after buying an additional 296,769 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,424 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,828 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,929,000 after acquiring an additional 164,885 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 461,005 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $360.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $429.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

