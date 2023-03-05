Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,450 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Maxpro Capital Acquisition worth $11,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 435,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 84,996 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. RPO LLC boosted its holdings in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 41,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,622 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JMAC opened at $10.51 on Friday. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

