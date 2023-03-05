Karpus Management Inc. Buys 829,701 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 249.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829,701 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II makes up about 0.7% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $20,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 29.4% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 40,994 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 184,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter.

BSTZ stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $30.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1613 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

