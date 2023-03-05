Karpus Management Inc. Buys 75,210 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,210 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMV. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 277.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,667,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,489,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Finally, Liquid Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:EEMV opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.33.

