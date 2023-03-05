Karpus Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,091,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Feutune Light Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,548,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,409,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $4,201,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Feutune Light Acquisition alerts:

Feutune Light Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

FLFV stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Feutune Light Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

About Feutune Light Acquisition

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Feutune Light Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feutune Light Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.