Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 516,596 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 786,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516,596 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $29,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,111,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,095,000 after buying an additional 409,645 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 656.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000.

IEV opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.54. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

