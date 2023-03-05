Karani Asset Management LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Karani Asset Management LLC cut its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 5.5% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total transaction of $6,582,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 956,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $157,463,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,266 shares of company stock valued at $37,868,426. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $196.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.80 and a 200-day moving average of $169.69. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $202.96. The company has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

