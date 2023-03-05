Karani Asset Management LLC Sells 20,325 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Karani Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,325 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies makes up approximately 2.7% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $78,455.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,424.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,505 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $78,455.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,424.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 8,798 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $565,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 441,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,385,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,670 shares of company stock worth $7,376,573. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average is $53.77.

PCOR has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

