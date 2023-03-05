Karani Asset Management LLC Sells 10,691 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Karani Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,691 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 3.3% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 339.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of -41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

