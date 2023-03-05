Karani Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for 1.1% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $161,600.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $161,600.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 993,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,887. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $14.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

