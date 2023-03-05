Karani Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,897 Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,897 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BOX by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,477,000 after acquiring an additional 243,529 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,080,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,751,000 after buying an additional 508,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after buying an additional 293,034 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,595,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,468,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after buying an additional 561,900 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $28.53 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 570.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.07.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $98,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $98,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,005 shares of company stock worth $7,093,482. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

