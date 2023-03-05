Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,460 shares during the period. Acutus Medical accounts for about 0.8% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. owned 1.98% of Acutus Medical worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 141,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

