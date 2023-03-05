JUNO (JUNO) Price Hits $1.11

JUNO (JUNO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. JUNO has a market capitalization of $77.03 million and $307,187.55 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00004965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JUNO

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 69,120,225 coins. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

