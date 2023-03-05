JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $95.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.25. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $176.18.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Okta by 37.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Okta by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

