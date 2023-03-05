Joystick Price Tops $0.0754 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Joystick has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $15.45 million and approximately $17,961.38 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.0754 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00039840 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00022163 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00219888 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,432.96 or 1.00005567 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.08335789 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,305.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.