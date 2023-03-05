JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,010,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 17,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock remained flat at $8.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,687,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,115,423. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after acquiring an additional 804,077 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,650,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,483 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after buying an additional 1,513,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,759,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after buying an additional 827,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.