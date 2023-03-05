JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JELD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JELD-WEN from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

NYSE:JELD opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $383,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,096,859 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,339.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

