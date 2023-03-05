JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Down 14.2% in February

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the January 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCDXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised JCDecaux from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on JCDecaux from €12.10 ($12.87) to €15.10 ($16.06) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on JCDecaux to €21.00 ($22.34) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

JCDecaux Price Performance

JCDecaux stock remained flat at $22.56 during midday trading on Friday. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment involves in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

