James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Barclays

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Compass Point lowered James River Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised James River Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

James River Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $916.61 million, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00. James River Group has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. James River Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in James River Group by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in James River Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in James River Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

