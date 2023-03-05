Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK opened at $87.46 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $358,825 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading

