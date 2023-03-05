Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Update

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Izotropic Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Izotropic stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 114,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,822. Izotropic has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.
Izotropic Company Profile
