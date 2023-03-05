ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOYGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ITOCHU Techno-Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating for the company.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

ITTOY stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp. engages in the sale and maintenance of computers and network systems. It operates through the following divisions: Enterprise, Distribution, Telecommunications, Regional and Social Infrastructure, Financial Services, Information Technology (IT) Services, and Others. The Enterprise division offers solutions for the manufacturing, transportation, food, and energy sectors.

