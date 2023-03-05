ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ITOCHU Techno-Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating for the company.
ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %
ITTOY stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80.
ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile
ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp. engages in the sale and maintenance of computers and network systems. It operates through the following divisions: Enterprise, Distribution, Telecommunications, Regional and Social Infrastructure, Financial Services, Information Technology (IT) Services, and Others. The Enterprise division offers solutions for the manufacturing, transportation, food, and energy sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (ITTOY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.