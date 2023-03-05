iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,084 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $29,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.84. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

