iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Position Reduced by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 522.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.74. The stock had a trading volume of 111,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,819. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.73 and its 200 day moving average is $226.74. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

