iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Cut by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.07.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

