iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Raised by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $70.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

