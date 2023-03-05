iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Shares Bought by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC owned 0.16% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $649,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 156,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after purchasing an additional 114,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDT opened at $24.29 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.