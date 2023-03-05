iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 266.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,492,000 after buying an additional 940,977 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $472,000. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 207.9% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 19,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $297,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $47.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

