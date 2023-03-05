iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 13,130,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,693,000 after buying an additional 3,513,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,840,000 after buying an additional 1,691,487 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 344.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after buying an additional 1,655,474 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.00 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $51.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

