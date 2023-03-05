iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,667 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $110,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEUR stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

