iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Holdings Raised by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 9.7% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $57,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 107,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.21. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47.

