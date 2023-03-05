Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,814 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,745 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 8,675,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 867,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 867,580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1,442.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 835,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,722,000 after acquiring an additional 781,609 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 744.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 776,302 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 430,744.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 693,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,500,000 after acquiring an additional 693,499 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,544. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $54.63 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 130.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IRM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.