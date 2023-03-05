iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.93. The company had a trading volume of 583,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.76. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,157 shares of company stock worth $843,381. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRTC. Citigroup decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.36.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

