iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.93. The company had a trading volume of 583,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.76. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,157 shares of company stock worth $843,381. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on IRTC. Citigroup decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.36.
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.
