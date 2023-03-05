Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,439 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $16,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,138,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after buying an additional 379,063 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after acquiring an additional 325,738 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 162.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 309,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after acquiring an additional 191,580 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $149.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

