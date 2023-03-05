Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $299.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

