Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in February

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRRHF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Interroll from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Interroll in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Interroll from CHF 2,720 to CHF 2,450 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS IRRHF remained flat at $2,342.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Interroll has a 12 month low of $2,079.01 and a 12 month high of $2,342.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,342.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,252.71.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

