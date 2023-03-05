Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 56,244 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Intel by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,526 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,248,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $392,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,607 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 10,143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Price Performance

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

INTC opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

