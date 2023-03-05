Insider Selling: Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) CEO Sells $104,062.11 in Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $70.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.01. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $76.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

