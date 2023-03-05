Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $95,695.81 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $95,695.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $239,684.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Freshworks Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Freshworks Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WestBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,474,000 after buying an additional 2,893,759 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in Freshworks by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,846,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 75.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,193 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

